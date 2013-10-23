head , hand , heart

Speaks To First 5 San Diego’s Philosophy Of The Need To Care For The Whole Child During The First Years Of Life.

The first five years are crucial Research has shown us that children learn more than anyone ever expected. Ninety percent of a child’s brain develops by age five. It is critical to talk, read and sing to your baby every day. Development Milestones

Experiences Fuel Growth & Development What we do every day as parents from the moment a child is born can make a lasting impression. It’s these rich first experiences and interactions with loving adults that fuel their growth and development. Children Friendly At Home Activities

Words Matter Young children whose parents read them five books a day enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were never read to. Programs

Relationships Matter

Your child’s most important relationship is with you. Time spent talking, listening, playing and interacting with your child will provide them with the fundamental skills needed to succeed in life.

First 5 San Diego believes that children who are born into loving, nurturing and supportive environments are better prepared for kindergarten and grow into more productive adults.

